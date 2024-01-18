Liverpool are desperate to sign 20-year old Premier League player from rivals

After injury to Joel Matip, who is out for the whole season, Liverpool have lost a centre-back.

Injuries to Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas have forced Jurgen Klopp to deploy Joe Gomez at left-back, which means they are short when it comes to central defenders and they could do with a new signing in that position.

One player who has been linked with Liverpool for a very long time is Chelsea defender Levi Colwill.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly a fan of the 20-year old and have failed in his previous attempt to lure the youngster to Anfield.

The Reds are seriously interested in the Chelsea defender, according to Ben Jacobs, who made this claim on The Done Deal Show.

According to Jacobs, Liverpool would go ahead with a deal for Colwill even if it could be done today because they genuinely like the player.

“Yeah, I wrote about this last week. He’s absolutely on Liverpool’s radar, but it’s irrelevant because Chelsea see Colwill as a part of their leadership team, he’s captained the team this season. Chelsea’s stance is that he’s not for sale, and they’re not putting a number on it because it’s an automatic rejection,” Jacobs said.

“It might be one more for 2025, but there’s no doubt whatsoever that if Liverpool could sign Colwill today, tomorrow, in the summer in 2025 they would proceed because they absolutely think the player is a fit and that’s at centre-back not left-back.”

Colwill is someone that Liverpool would dearly want to have on their team, but the transfer is highly unlikely.

The central defender, who just recently extended his contract with Chelsea, is now regarded as one of the team’s most important players at Stamford Bridge, according to Jacobs.