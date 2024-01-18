Man City’s unrealistic demands to derail Kalvin Phillips’ loan move to Newcastle

With the clock ticking on the January transfer window, Man City ace, Kalvin Phillips, will be hoping that he gets a move away to enhance his claims for a spot in the England squad for the European Championship.

So far this season, the 28-year-old has managed just 89 minutes of action across four Premier League games for the club, per WhoScored, with some cursory minutes in Europe too.

It’s clearly not enough for a player of his enviable talent and one with those immediate international ambitions.

Newcastle United have been touted as long-term admirers of the player, with Crystal Palace and West Ham joining the Magpies as a possible loan destination over the past few days.

Unfortunately, unless Man City lower their demands, cited as unrealistic by inews (subscription required), then there’s little chance of Phillips pitching up anywhere else in 2023/24.

Though there doesn’t appear to be any need for City to play ball in this instance, to not do so and essentially allow Phillips to rot on the sidelines, is just bad form.

Pep Guardiola is believed to think highly of Phillips in both a personal and footballing sense, so it begs the question as to why he wouldn’t try to assuage his paymasters to allow Phillips the opportunity to get on the plane.