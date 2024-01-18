Man United will only offer a new contract to 30-year old star if he takes a pay cut

Raphael Varane’s future contract with Manchester United is reportedly contingent upon the defender accepting a significant salary reduction.

The 30-year-old central defender joined the Red Devils in 2021 for a fee of £41m. Many believed that Varane had signed a four-year contract at Old Trafford.

However, it has only been recently revealed that the French defender signed a three-year deal with the club with an option of an extra season, which means Varane will become a free agent at the end of the season.

According to journalist Alex Crook of TalkSport, Varane will only stay with United if he decides to significantly cut his salary—which is now among the highest in the team—after leaving Real Madrid.

Crook said: “When he was signed it was dressed up as a contract to the summer of 2025, when actually it turns out it’s a contract until the end of this season with a year’s option.

“United have decided not to take up that option. They would still like him to stay but on dramatically reduced wages. I’m not sure he would be keen to do that.”

It is typical of the business United have done in the last few years that a defender of the caliber of Varane could leave the club for free.

The former Real Madrid defender will have to agree to cut down his wages to prolong his Old Trafford career.

The World Cup winner’s future at the club has looked uncertain, with manager Erik ten Hag sidelining the defender from his starting XI and using other options in recent months.

Man United are looking in the market for a young centre-back and they have been linked with Ronald Araujo, Leny Yoro and Giorgio Scalvini. All these young defenders could develop better in the presence of a partner like Varane.