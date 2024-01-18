Manchester United legend urges change of transfer approach after Erik ten Hag errors

Manchester United legend Jaap Stam has suggested the club change their transfer approach after some poor recent signings that seem to have been mainly approved by manager Erik ten Hag.

The Red Devils have brought in some highly-rated young players from abroad under Ten Hag, but so far the likes of Antony and Rasmus Hojlund have struggled, though Lisandro Martinez has done well.

Man Utd could perhaps do well to focus on more proven players from the Premier League, with Stam saying he’d like to see the club targeting those who can come in straight away and perform with the benefit of that experience of having already played in England.

United did sign Mason Mount from Chelsea in the summer, so he fits the bill in that respect, but it’s not been a great start for the England international either, so it might not be quite as simple as that, and of course in the past Harry Maguire and others also struggled despite previously impressing at other Premier League clubs.

Stam exclusively told Ladbrokes Fanzone: “If you look at Antony, and other players as well, to be honest, they’re coming to a massive club for a huge fee, and they’ve got to deal with the pressure that comes with that.