Newcastle United have decided which player to sell to raise funds

Newcastle United may need to sell a player or two in the summer to balance their spending.

Despite spending big money in the transfer window, Eddie Howe and his team have been clever in the transfer market with how and where they spend their money.

To comply with Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules, the Magpies are required to increase the club’s revenue streams. For that, they may need to sell one or two players to raise funds soon.

Newcastle consider Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes as untouchable and letting them go is not on the agenda of the club. However, there are some other players who the club could be willing to let go in order to raise money.

Even though Callum Wilson has scored a lot of goals for Newcastle in the Premier League, it appears the team could be open to selling him in the summer.

The Athletic has reported that even at this point in his career, the £20 million striker is still thought to have reasonable worth and could help Newcastle balance their books.

The Toon consider Isak as their first choice striker and Wilson has suffered injury issues throughout the season anyway. The club needs someone who is available and dependable as Isak’s substitute and Wilson has failed to be that player.

In the event that Wilson leaves Newcastle in the summer, it would be intriguing to see the type of profile they target as his replacement.

Recent reports in the media have linked Bruno Guimaraes with a move away from St. James’ Park, with PSG and Liverpool both eyeing the Brazilian midfielder, but it is highly unlikely for the former Lyon midfielder to leave the club.