Paris Saint-Germain looks like a possible destination for Galatasaray’s talented young French right-back Sacha Boey, according to Jonathan Johnson.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for the latest edition of his Daily Briefing column, Johnson explained that Boey is someone who’s been on the radar of a number of top clubs in recent times, following the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United also previously being mentioned by Fabrizio Romano here.

Although it seems nothing is advanced yet for Boey to move to PSG, Johnson says he could see it happening this January, with the 23-year-old looking like the kind of player who could flourish at the Ligue 1 giants, while he’d also fit the club’s policy of trying to recruit players from the Paris region.

“Sacha Boey has been on the radar of a number of clubs for some time, he’s on the list of clubs in the Premier League and other top leagues in Europe. The latest is that PSG have been looking at him and I think he looks like a good solution for them amid doubts over Nordi Mukiele’s future, albeit more as an option on the right-hand side of defence than in the centre,” Johnson said.

“I’m not sure if Boey ticks all the boxes for what PSG need at the moment, but perhaps it will be that they go for him and a second player. At the same time, he is one of the names who’ll be towards the top of the list of talents available in that position, and PSG like to have two quality players in each position – they’ll look to acquire that sort of talent, especially a French-born talent like Boey if at all possible.

“While things don’t look to be concrete or advanced at the moment, it wouldn’t surprise me to see PSG make a move for Boey. Don’t forget as well that he’s from the Paris region and that’s another important quality they tend to look for. He’s had a good footballing education Rennes and he’s really burst onto the scene at Galatasaray now.

“Let’s see if PSG try something, though there’s certainly a risk as January goes on that they might let players like Mukiele go without having secured a replacement. There might be a late flurry of activity, but it just depends on what PSG get firmed up before they make decisions on who comes in and who leaves.”

Arsenal and Man Utd would surely also do well to land a talent like Boey, and it would be exciting to see him in the Premier League, but PSG would surely be a tempting project for him.