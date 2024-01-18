Serie A giants interested in Tottenham star with 167 appearances for the club

Italian club Napoli are reportedly interested in a move Tottenham’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg this month.

After a tumultuous season saw Spurs finish in eighth place along with arguably their greatest player of all time departing in the summer, many weren’t optimistic about the future of the North London club.

But Ange Postecoglou made an incredible start to this season with his side at the top of the league before an injury crisis saw them fall down the table.

His newly revamped midfield of James Maddison, Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr has been the foundation of his success, not to mention the returning, Rodrigo Bentancur.

However, this has pushed some experienced players to the fringes of the squad like Hojbjerg who has been rarely used by the Australian manager.

According to the Telegraph, Napoli is interested in the 28-year-old who still has a lot to prove in the professional game.

The report goes on to state that the Italian champions are waiting for a green light from Spurs and if a deal does take place it will likely be close to the end of the month.