Surprise destination emerges for wantaway Chelsea ace Chalobah

January would appear to be an important month for Chelsea ace, Trevoh Chalobah, as the defender looks to earn a move elsewhere either on loan or permanently.

Having previously turned down a switch to Nottingham Forest before sustaining an injury that has curtailed any progress, the 24-year-old and his representatives have 13 days in which to secure any alternative employment.

Should they be unable to do so, Chalobah will remain a bit-part player at the club and only likely to get minutes as and when any first-choice defenders are injured or manager, Mauricio Pochettino, decides they need a rest.

Cursory minutes at best can be predicted for the player if Stamford Bridge remains his home for the rest of 2023/24, and that’s a situation that doesn’t suit anyone.

Help may be at hand, however, with West London rivals, Fulham, emerging as a surprise destination for Chalobah.

?? Excl. #Chalobah: Fulham want him! ?? Talks and ideas about a 6-months-loan with an option to buy ??@SkySportDE ????????? pic.twitter.com/h0A4L8A01a — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 17, 2024

According to Sky Sports Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, writing on X (formerly Twitter), the Cottagers want the player on a six-month loan with an option to buy.

That’s a deal that’s likely to suit the Blues but whether it appeals to Chalobah himself is another question entirely.

One possible bonus is that he won’t need to up sticks and move elsewhere, which could tip the balance Fulham’s way.