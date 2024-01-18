Tottenham defender completes move to Championship side

Tottenham defender Japhet Tanganga has completed his loan move away from the club joining Championship side Millwall.

Ange Postecoglou hasn’t wasted any time in the January transfer window, already completing the signings of Timo Werner and Radu Dragusin.

But it hasn’t only been incomings at the North London club, it was confirmed on Thursday afternoon that 24-year-old defender, Tanganga, had completed a move away from the club on loan to Millwall until the end of the season.

The English centre-back came up through the Spurs academy, making his impressive Premier League debut against Liverpool in 2020.

But since then, he has only made 36 appearances for the side while spending the first half of this campaign on loan at Augsburg where he didn’t make one appearance for the German side.

Director of Football Operations at Millwall, Alex Aldridge, hailed the signing of Tanganga.

“We are really pleased to bring Japhet in,” he said.

“Japhet is hungry and motivated to play games, he has some excellent attributes as a defender and has played at a very high level with Tottenham Hotspur, so we feel he is a really positive addition and we look forward to working with him.”

The 24-year-old could make his first appearance for his new side in this weekend’s clash against Queens Park Rangers.