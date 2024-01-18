Transfer news: Henderson Ajax, Benzema Chelsea, Broja future, winger on Man Utd move & more

This article was originally published on Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, a subscription service. If you would like to receive Fabrizio Romano’s exclusive articles via email ahead of publication on caughtoffside.com, please sign-up for the service here: thedailybriefing.io

Who could follow Jordan Henderson out of the Saudi Pro League?

We’re hearing many stories about possibilities to sign players from the Saudi Pro League – for example, as I exclusively revealed last week, Jordan Henderson is going to join Ajax. It’s ‘here we go’ for Henderson’s move from Al Ettifaq to Ajax – he’s agreed a deal until 2026 and will travel to Amsterdam today for medical tests. It’s a fantastic signing for Ajax, with the former Liverpool captain terminating his contract at Al Ettifaq.

People keep asking me about other players possibly leaving Saudi as well, as we’ve had transfer rumours about Roberto Firmino and Karim Benzema. So, what’s the reality? To start with Firmino, from what I’m hearing, he is not going to leave Al Ahli despite links with Chelsea, Manchester United and many other clubs. The intention of Al Ahli is to continue with Firmino and the message I’m getting from the player’s camp is that he is not leaving in January – nothing is happening around Firmino. He is expected to continue with the Saudi club and not be part of any movement later on in the January transfer window. It was never a topic for Firmino to leave the club in January, so all reports of negotiations with English clubs were never confirmed.

On Benzema, the situation has been quite tense between the player and some people at Al Ittihad. We’ve had reports about the relationship being broken, and while I wouldn’t say we’re at that stage yet, it is a tense situation. However, there is now a new director of football at the club, Ramon Planes, who has previously been at Barcelona, Real Betis and Getafe. He brought Pedri, Ronald Araujo and many other players to Barca, and the idea now is for him to have a conversation with Benzema and the manager. From what I’m hearing as well, there is no intention from Al Ittihad to give any green light for Benzema to leave. It’s not going to be easy, so let’s see what the situation will be in the next days and weeks.

Again, we’ve had links with Benzema and Man United, Chelsea and other clubs, but I’m not aware of anything concrete with English clubs or anyone else. Let’s see in the next days if the situation will be difficult between Benzema and Al Ittihad, because things could change, but the reality today is that it is not something concrete. And although Henderson is leaving Al Ettifaq, it wasn’t easy either, in that case a direct conversation between Henderson and manager Steven Gerrard was helping. Let’s see what happens with Benzema, but at the moment it doesn’t look straightforward for him to leave, and I’m not aware of any advanced negotiations with other clubs.

In general, many players are happy with their life in the Saudi Pro League, unlike what some reports have been saying in the media. Look at Cristiano Ronaldo, for example, and many others are also not desperate to leave the league, they are happy and focused on the present and future there. Then in the summer transfer window Saudi clubs will probably be back again to try to sign some more stars from European football. Renan Lodi has just joined Al Hilal from Marseille, while Atletico Madrid’s Angel Correa is a top target for Al Ittihad, let’s see if they can agree on a deal.

Ivan Toney speaks out on his future and Chelsea ready to sell a striker

Away from Saudi stories, we’ve had an interview from Ivan Toney that has inevitably attracted a lot of attention. Following links with Chelsea and Arsenal in recent months, the Brentford striker told Sky Sports: “It’s obvious I’d like to play for a top club, everybody wants to play for the top clubs, fighting for titles and these kinds of things. So whether it’s this January for a club to come in and pay the right money, who knows? But my main focus is doing what I do on the pitch and let the background work take care of itself.”

My feeling is that this is not an attempt by Toney to force a way out of Brentford or to invite offers from other clubs, I think Toney has just been honest. It’s pretty obvious – big players want to play for top clubs, but as we always said, Brentford want crazy money for their star striker, or nothing. Despite Toney’s public quotes, there are no changes on this story so far.

On a related note, we know Chelsea want a new striker in the summer, and, as widely reported, it’s a possibility for Armando Broja to leave this January. It depends on the proposals, as Chelsea would only allow that if they receive important money. While I understand the risk of losing a fine young talent like Broja, Chelsea already know they want to make a big signing up front in June, so probably it could make sense for all parties to make this sale now, as long as the money is right.

In other news…

Kalvin Phillips – Despite new stories about interest from Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in Kalvin Phillips, I’m not aware of concrete talks so far. This is an expensive loan for Spanish clubs with FFP limitations, so it’s a difficult one. West Ham, Crystal Palace and Newcastle remain interested in the England midfielder. It’s also going to be up to Manchester City, not just the player side.

Raphinha – I’m aware that Raphinha has attracted attention by saying he nearly joined Manchester United, but it’s an old story really – when he was super young Man United were interested but then the deal was not completed. It’s nothing recent. As for now, his future is at Barcelona for the January window, then again in the summer we will see what’s next.

Paul Mitchell – One of the names linked with the director role at Man Utd, we’re now also seeing Paul Mitchell linked strongly with Roma. Still, my understanding is that he’s one of many candidates on Roma’s list, not the only one. They are considering multiple options for new director, let’s see what the owners Friedkin family decide to do.