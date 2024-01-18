Video: Mohammed Kudus puts Ghana ahead with unstoppable long range strike

West Ham FC
Posted by

The West Ham forward has given his country the lead with an incredible long-range goal just before halftime.

Ghana got their Africa Cup of Nations campaign off to the worst possible start after losing to Cape Verde in their opening group stage game last Sunday.

Looking to keep their tournament hopes alive, they play Mohamed Salah’s Egypt in a must-win game.

It took them until first-half added time to find the breakthrough, thanks to an unbelievable strike from Mohammed Kudus.

More Stories Mohammed Kudus

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.