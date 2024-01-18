Video: Paddy Kenny mocks Eni Aluko with vile parody video

It’s a shocking state of affairs when failed footballers pair up to denigrate and make fun of others, but that’s exactly what Paddy Kenny appears to have done when making a vile parody video that seems to mock Eni Aluko.

After Joey Barton had made Aluko a target of his abuse on X (formerly Twitter), it apparently forced her to flee the country for her own safety.

"I’ve genuinely been scared this week. I didn’t leave my house until Friday & I’m now abroad… It’s really important to say that online abuse has a direct impact on your safety and how you feel & how safe you feel in real life." – Eni Aluko. pic.twitter.com/Vr0OM92Luv — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) January 17, 2024

Now Kenny, holidaying with his family in Mexico, clearly thought it would be a good idea to parrot Aluko’s words to get likes and RTs.

Disgusting.