Video: Paddy Kenny mocks Eni Aluko with vile parody video

Women's Football
Posted by

It’s a shocking state of affairs when failed footballers pair up to denigrate and make fun of others, but that’s exactly what Paddy Kenny appears to have done when making a vile parody video that seems to mock Eni Aluko.

After Joey Barton had made Aluko a target of his abuse on X (formerly Twitter), it apparently forced her to flee the country for her own safety.

More Stories / Latest News
Jordan Henderson ends his Saudi hell as Romano gives move to Ajax the Here We Go treatment
Chelsea place £17m price tag on 29-year-old, European giants won’t pay it
More drama at Man United as Ten Hag tells unwanted 28-year-old to train alone

Now Kenny, holidaying with his family in Mexico, clearly thought it would be a good idea to parrot Aluko’s words to get likes and RTs.

Disgusting.

More Stories Eni Aluko Joey Barton Paddy Kenny

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.