Everton midfielder Amadou Onana is reportedly feeling “unsettled” at Goodison Park following recent transfer links.

The 20-year-old has been rumoured to be drawing interest from several Premier League clubs, with Chelsea among those reportedly considering a move for the midfielder.

Recent reports from Nieuwsblad Sport suggest that Everton’s Amadou Onana has garnered interest from top clubs such as Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United, and Barcelona. The 22-year-old Belgian midfielder is now the subject of renewed speculation regarding his potential transfer.

To add, the Telegraph have reported that Newcastle United have identified the Toffees midfielder Amadou Onana as a potential signing.

The speculation around Onana’s future and the ongoing transfer discussions have contributed to him feeling unsettled at Goodison Park. Despite the unsettled situation, he remains under contract with the Toffees until 2027.

Newcastle United are reportedly considering making a move for the Everton standout and they could potentially test Everton’s resolve this month. However, the £50 million price tag attached to the player might pose a significant obstacle for Newcastle in pursuing the transfer.

The Belgian star has been arguably one of the better performing midfielder’s in the Premier League outside of the big six clubs, and given Everton’s financial situation they could be forced into selling him if his valuation is met.