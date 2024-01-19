Winger who left Newcastle in the summer reveals “sad” ending with Eddie Howe

Ryan Fraser has acknowledged that the way things ended with Eddie Howe at Newcastle United was “sad.”

Despite being banished to train with Newcastle’s under-21s last year due to a lack of first-team involvement, Fraser has expressed a commitment to cherishing the years he spent with Howe at Newcastle United.

Fraser’s brief cameo against Everton appears to be his final outing at St James’ Park. The winger has since joined Southampton on a season-long loan, and despite having another 18 months left on his contract with Newcastle, Fraser feels that his time on Tyneside has come to an end.

Despite the fallout that led to his departure from Newcastle, Ryan Fraser has not allowed the situation to sour the memories of the time he spent with Eddie Howe. Howe brought the Scottish winger to Bournemouth in 2013, and together, they played pivotal roles in taking the Cherries from League One to the Premier League.

Fraser explained to Southampton’s YouTube: “We’re probably not on the best of terms, but I don’t regret anything we have done together. He was unbelievable with me. I did well for him. I learned as a player from him. It’s sad how it ended but, at the same time, it’s ended now and I’ll always cherish the years that we had.”

It appears as though Fraser has resigned himself into thinking his Newcastle career is over, which is probably the healthy thing to do so he can commit fully to the cause at Southampton. And if he continues to impact the Saints they’d likely be the team to buy the winger from the Magpies in the summer.