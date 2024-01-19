Marseille declare interest in Arsenal fringe player

Nuno Tavares, who joined Nottingham Forest from Arsenal in the summer of 2023, is reportedly drawing interest from Marseille. L’Equipe has provided insights into Tavares’s stance regarding his future amid the potential interest from the French club.

L’Equipe reports that Marseille are interested in signing Nuno Tavares from Arsenal during the January transfer window. Currently on loan at Nottingham Forest, the left-back made the move from Arsenal in the summer of 2023. Marseille’s interest could potentially lead to a transfer during the ongoing transfer window.

Despite being expected to stay at the City Ground until the end of the season, there is speculation that Nottingham Forest could send Nuno Tavares back to Arsenal. The 23-year-old Portuguese left-back has struggled to make a significant impact at Forest, making one start and two substitute appearances in the Premier League for the Reds this campaign.

L’Equipe’s report indicates that Marseille are actively searching for a new left-back in the January transfer window and have set their sights on Tavares. According to the French news outlet, the 23-year-old Portuguese left-back is open to the possibility of a return to Ligue 1.

The Gunners could potentially look to sell the left-back to bring in funds to strengthen the top of the pitch.