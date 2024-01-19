Journalist believes 24-year-old would be an “excellent signing” for Arsenal

Alexander Isak is regarded as one of the top strikers in the Premier League, with Arsenal closely monitoring the Swede since his time at Real Sociedad.

His impactful contributions have played a significant role in Newcastle’s resurgence as a prominent club in the English top flight, leading to persistent rumours of a potential departure.

The Gunners are actively seeking a new goal-scorer, recognising the limited goal output from Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus. Mikel Arteta’s team views the acquisition of a new striker as a top priority and is contemplating a potential move in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Newcastle, a club known for its ambition, has been in competition with Arsenal for top talents. While it may be challenging for them to lose Alexander Isak to the Gunners, some believe that Isak could indeed fit into Arsenal’s plans in North London. According to Frank McAvennie, the 24-year-old would be an “excellent” signing for Arsenal.

McAvennie expressed to Football Insider: “I think he would be excellent at Arsenal. He’s energetic, he’s quick and a great player.”

“Now will decide how good a manager Mikel Arteta is because a lot of things are going belly-up,” he added.