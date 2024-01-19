West Ham monitoring Mohammed Kudus’ international teammate

In the quest to find a replacement for Said Benrahma, who is likely to depart, West Ham are reportedly interested in signing a left winger.

Various players like Steven Bergwijn and Jack Clarke have been linked with a move to East London, but according to The Sun, West Ham might consider signing one of Mohammed Kudus’ Ghanaian teammates for the role.

Joseph Paintsil, a forward who previously scored against West Ham while playing for Genk, possesses notable attributes including blistering pace, solid passing, and a keen eye for goal.

At 25 years old, he presents a solid overall profile. Despite the need for improvement in defensive work rates for David Moyes’ system, Paintsil could be a potential bargain with a reported release clause of £7 million.

Securing Joseph Paintsil’s signature might not be a straightforward task for West Ham, as they face competition from other interested clubs, including LA Galaxy, Wolves, and Nottingham Forest.

The Ghanaian forward’s affordable price tag adds to his appeal, making him an enticing prospect for teams considering the transition from Belgium to England.

Perhaps the Hammers have identified the 25-year-old as a potential replacement for Lucas Paqueta, with Manchester City previously sniffing around for the Brazilian’s signature.