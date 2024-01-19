Manchester United named favourites to sign 22-year-old valued at €50m in the summer

Manchester United are leading the race to secure the signing of Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee in the upcoming 2024 summer transfer window, as reported by Sport Italia.

Zirkzee, the Dutch forward, has shown promise with eight goals and four assists in 22 appearances across all competitions for Bologna this season.

Man United have taken notice of Zirkzee’s progress, and Florian Plettenberg’s recent report indicates that the club has inquired about a potential deal. According to Sport Italia, United are now considered in the prime position to secure the 22-year-old striker during the upcoming summer transfer window.

While Bologna currently have no intention of selling Zirkzee during the winter, they are open to considering offers around €50 million in the upcoming off-season. However, Manchester United may face a challenge from Bayern, as the Bundesliga club have the option to buy back the Dutch striker from Serie A for €40 million in any transfer window.

Despite being linked with Harry Kane last summer, the Red Devils ultimately opted for a deal with Atalanta, securing Rasmus Hojlund for a substantial fee of €85 million.

While the Dane has all the attributes to become an elite striker, he’s a long way off that level. And the same can be said for Zirkzee. Given his age of 22 and a modest record of 32 goals in 105 senior appearances, should Man United really be spending €50 million on a ‘project’?