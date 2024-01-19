Cristiano Ronaldo sends Al Nassr request to sign Manchester United midfielder

Al Nassr are reportedly eyeing a move for Manchester United midfielder Casemiro, with the Saudi Pro League side considering the acquisition at the request of Cristiano Ronaldo, according to Foot Mercato.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Casemiro previously shared the pitch as teammates at Real Madrid before reuniting for a second spell together at Old Trafford with Manchester United.

Casemiro’s future at Manchester United appears uncertain, and the report suggests that he is intrigued by the prospect of a new challenge. Whether this move to Saudi Arabia materialises remains to be seen, but speculation about it has persisted throughout the season.

Al Nassr’s potential obstacle in signing Casemiro lies in their full quota of foreign players. To accommodate the Brazilian midfielder, they would likely need to part ways with at least one foreign player. However, considering the prospect of investing more in star players, there’s speculation that the Saudi Pro League might adjust their rules regarding foreign players.

If a move does materialise then the 31-year-old could be paired up with Croatian midfielder Marcelo Brozovic.

Given the Brazilian’s age and everything he’s accomplished in the sport it would not be surprising to see him accept a contract in the Middle East or the MLS.