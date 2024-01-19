Ex Premier League manager Harry Redknapp has suggests that securing the signing of Karim Benzema could boost Arsenal’s chances of winning the Premier League title this season.

Despite a generally quiet January transfer window across the Premier League, the Gunners remain linked with several potential signings, with the deadline set for February 1st.

Recent speculation surrounding Karim Benzema’s future has fueled rumours of a potential move to the Premier League, specifically to Arsenal. The French international departed Real Madrid last summer to join Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League where he has since started 15 games and scored nine goals, further contributing with five assists.

Harry Redknapp has outlined how the addition of Benzema could make a significant impact in Arsenal’s pursuit of the Premier League title. However, the former Tottenham Hotspur manager acknowledged that any potential signing of Benzema by Arsenal would likely not be for the long term.

“It’s short-term. Could you take him to Arsenal until the end of the season? He might come in and get the goals to push them up and win the title for them,” Redknapp told BBC’s Transfer Gossip Daily podcast.

He added: “They’re not far away, they’re still in the running even though they’ve had a bit of a blip – could he be the one to make the difference? They have great players to make opportunities for him, it’s a big gamble with massive wages.”

While the French international may be 36 year’s old, he has certainly not yet declined in any way, shape or form. If the Gunners were to do deal for Benzema then it could prove to be one of the smartest acquisitions of the campaign come the end of the season.