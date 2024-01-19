Leicester City defender Harry Souttar has been linked with a move away from the club this month.

The 25-year-old Australian defender has struggled for regular game time with the Foxes and he wants to move on in search of regular playing time.

Souttar is currently away on international duty for the Asian Cup, and he will hope to play regularly at the club level as well.

If Leicester cannot provide him with the opportunity, the defender should look to move on this month. The 25-year-old signed for the Foxes at the start of the year, and he was expected to establish himself as a key player for them.

However, the transfer has clearly not worked out and the two parties would do well to go their separate ways.

Souttar cannot sit on the bench at this stage of his career and Leicester will not be able to provide him with regular opportunities. The Foxes should look to cash on him and invest in a player who can help them improve.