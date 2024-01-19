28-year-old set to join West Ham from Germany

Maximilian Hahn is reportedly on the verge of joining the Hammers from Germany as the new head of scouting and analysis.

Despite their shock FA Cup exit after losing to Bristol City 1-0 earlier in the week, David Moyes’ side are having a great season both domestically and on the continent.

They sit sixth in the Premier League table and have guaranteed themselves passage into the knockout stages of the Europa League.

They are trying to make further recruitments to the club this January window but are not just targeting players.

According to a report from German outlet BILD via Hammers News, they are on the verge of appointing Maximilian Hahn as their new ‘head of technical scouting and analysis’ at the start of February.

The report claims that the 28-year-old who is currently working at Werder Bremen is a ‘top expert’ and excels in scouting through data and analysis.

Reports emerged on Friday that the London club were interested in a loan move for Emile Smith-Rowe although these have been played down since then.

A new midfielder is clearly on the shortlist as Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips is another name who emerged on Friday.