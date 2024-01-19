Alan Pardew thinks Newcastle could be interested in £314k-a-week striker

With over half of the season gone already, Newcastle have to go hell for leather in the second half of the season if they intend to finish in one of the Champions League places at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

They’re currently 11 points off Arsenal who are sat in fourth, though the Gunners also have a game in hand to their English top-flight rivals.

How Eddie Howe would love to find himself in the position Mikel Arteta occupies at present, albeit a wobble over the festive period saw the North Londoners slide down the table from being at the top.

In Alexander Isak, the Magpies have one of the Premier League’s in-form strikers, and Callum Wilson has shown that he can be relied upon to hit the back of the net during the current season too.

Miggy Almiron has also weighed in with five goals and one assist per WhoScored.

Notwithstanding that, former Newcastle manager, Alan Pardew, has linked the club with a move for Al Ahli’s £314k p/w striker (Capology), Roberto Firmino, with a move to St. James’ Park.

“He (Firmino) is a top player and character. The morale compass that he has got going is great. You can bring him in and you know everyone is going to love him. The fans as well. He’s a good signing,” he said on talkSPORT (h/t NUFC Blog).

“I think Newcastle would be a nice spot for him. They could be interested.“

Though Pardew’s intentions are good, it’s difficult to see how Newcastle could factor in Firmino’s extortionate salary demands and still fall on the right side of Financial Fair Play.