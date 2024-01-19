Arsenal and Tottenham linked with 22-year-old La Liga attacker

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing the Real Sociedad winger Ander Barrenetxea.

The 22-year-old has been in impressive form this season and his performances have attracted the attention of the Premier League clubs according to a report via Fichajes.

The Spanish under-21 international is highly rated in European football and he has a bright future ahead of him. He could develop into a key player for the two clubs with the right coaching and guidance.

Arsenal could certainly use more depth in the wide areas and Barrenetxea would be a solid, long-term acquisition for them. The 22-year-old is likely to improve with coaching and experience and he has the tools to develop into a top-class Premier League attacker.

Arsenal already have two quality wingers in Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka. However, they have not been able to rotate the two players due to the lack of options. Signing another winger would be a wise investment. The 22-year-old Spaniard is capable of operating on both flanks and he will give Mikel Arteta some much-needed options to work with.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur need depth in the wide areas as well and they have been linked with the move for the Club Brugge winger Antonio Nusa, along with the Spaniard.

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham can beat their rivals to the signing of the 22-year-old La Liga winger.

The opportunity to join big Premier League clubs like Arsenal and Tottenham will be an attractive proposition for the Real Sociedad winger and he could be tempted if there is a concrete proposal on the table.

The Spanish winger has four goals and two assists to his name across all competitions this season and his numbers are likely to improve when he is playing in a better team alongside better players.