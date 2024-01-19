Attacker ready to snub Leeds move in order to join Championship rivals

Leeds United are keen on improving their attacking options during the January transfer window and they have identified Manuel Benson as a target.

He was quite impressive for Burnley last season and he helped them secure promotion to the Premier League.

The player has been linked with a return to the Championship now and Leeds are not the only club keen on him. Southampton are interested in signing Benson as well and the player reportedly prefers a move to the Saints.

The development will come as a major blow for Leeds and it will be interesting to see if they can improve their squad before the January window closes.

Benson scored 12 goals for Burnley last season and he could prove to be a useful addition to the Leeds attack if they can get the deal done.

Leeds will need to improve their squad if they want to return to the Premier League next season. They must look to do everything in their power to beat Southampton to his signature.