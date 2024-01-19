Cesc Fabregas hails Kevin de Bruyne’s impact on the Premier League title race

Now that Kevin de Bruyne has finally returned from injury, Cesc Fabregas thinks he will be like a new signing for Manchester City.

Due to a hamstring injury, De Bruyne has been out since the Community Shield loss to Arsenal and has missed the first half of the season. However, he returned to action last weekend and was crucial to the victory against Newcastle.

The Belgian midfielder scored a crucial equaliser at St. James’ Park and provided the assist for the winner.

De Bruyne’s recovery from injury will now be crucial for City as they try to overtake Liverpool at the top of the Premier League.

Fabregas has suggested De Bruyne will be like a “kid with new boots.”

“Kevin now at the moment is like a little boy with new boots, with a new kit when your parents used to give it to you. He’s excited, he’s alive, he played for 20 minutes, he comes with a lot of hunger,” Fabregas told Radio 5 Live.

“Now, how is he going to get on when he starts plying 90 minutes and 90 minutes nd 90 minutes. This is the only thing that they have to manage. They are very lucky that they are in a squad that there is no pressure.

“They’ve done really well without him this season, they are in a top position in every single competition they are in. So I think they will manage them slowly, especially Kevin and he’ll be back.

“I know him, the way he plays, that physicality, that stride when he has the ball and he starts running. But also he’s one of these players who can adapt in the future. When he starts losing his physicality and speed, he will be able to play in midfield I have no doubt.”

Guardiola knows how important De Bruyne’s form will be as Man City chase yet another league title. After the win against Newcastle, the Spaniard said:

“Kevin is a legend. He is loved by our people and, hopefully, in the last months he can help us be there to the end. We need players like Kevin. We need him to do something special in the final third.”