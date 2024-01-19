A report from TeamTalk today claims that Gallagher would reportedly reject a transfer to Tottenham even if Chelsea agree to sell him.

Given that he is the current captain of Chelsea, the player is reportedly content in West London and is not in a hurry to move.

This transfer window, Tottenham has already moved to sign Radu Dragus and Timo Werner, and they had plans to sign Gallagher as well.

Postecoglou is keen on further improving the squad as they fight for a Champions League spot next season.

Chelsea value Gallagher close to £50million.