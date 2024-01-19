David Moyes provides key Jarrod Bowen injury update ahead of Premier League clash

The West Ham manager claimed that Jarrod Bowen has been improving but refused to say whether he will be available for this weekend.

In just a few weeks, David Moyes’ side has been hit hard with several injuries to key players as they look to keep their momentum going.

Both Bowen and Lucas Paqueta picked up issues with the Brazilian midfielder coming off the worst with reports claiming he could miss up to two months.

However, the English winger could make a much quicker recovery after sustaining an ankle injury during the FA Cup clash with Bristol City.

When questioned about Bowen’s potential return for the Sheffield United game this weekend, Moyes admitted he is ‘doing better’.

“Whether he’ll be fit and available I wouldn’t give that information out but he’s certainly doing better than we thought.”

The Scottish manager also stated that both Pablo Fornals and Edson Alvarez will need one more training session before he decides whether they are fit enough to play.

“They’re okay, we’ll see how they are those two and Jarrod we’ll need to make late calls tomorrow and see if they’re able to travel or not,” Moyes said.