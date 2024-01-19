European giants prepared to test Newcastle’s resolve over Kieran Trippier

Newcastle’s need to stay on the right side of the Premier League’s profitability and sustainability regulations could see Kieran Trippier depart the club this winter.

It seems that no player is off limits given that Financial Fair Play appears to be hurting the Magpies at this point.

Though there’s no guarantee that Eddie Howe would even countenance a switch for one of his most trusted players, the manager might not get any say in the matter.

Trippier already has eight assists from his right-back slot per WhoScored, a superb return for the 33-year-old, and it’s perhaps with that in mind that talkSPORT’s Alex Crook, writing on X (formerly Twitter) has noted that Bayern Munich are interested in the England ace.

Having already plundered the Premier League for Harry Kane and Eric Dier, it seems that the Bavarians business there isn’t done yet.

Thomas Tuchel is evidently going after players that he knows well from his time as Chelsea manager, and clearly feels comfortable that those players will help push Bayern on to another Bundesliga title.

At present they remain four points behind an unbeaten Bayer Leverkusen side but they do have a game in hand over Xabi Alonso’s men.

It isn’t known if Trippier himself is keen to move to another country at this late stage of his career, however, he too may need to accede to the club’s wishes.

