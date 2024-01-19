Exclusive: former England international believes Jordan Henderson’s Ajax transfer shows the strength of English football and the Premier League

Jordan Henderson completed his transfer from Al-Ettifaq to Ajax this week after just six months with the Saudi side but former England international Stan Collymore believes the situation shows the strength of English football.

The former Liverpool captain was widely criticised for leaving the Reds last summer and joining the Saudi Pro League club but has concluded in recent weeks that it is not for him.

Former Liverpool forward Stan Collymore believes Henderson’s move to Ajax, along with Eric Dier’s transfer to Bayern Munich, shows the current strength of English football as these are transfers that would not have happened 10/15 years ago.

Collymore has praised the investments made by the FA and believes that this is just the beginning for English footballers moving to big European clubs.

Writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Collymore has stated: “I think this whole experience Henderson has had over the last six months shows us the power of the Premier League and the power that English footballers have. We have seen at both ends of the scale English stars moving to top European clubs, 20-year-old Bellingham moving to Real Madrid and now players such as 30-year-old Eric Dier completing a transfer to Bayern Munich and 33-year-old Henderson to Ajax.

“The English system is working. From coaching players properly at academies up and down the pyramid, the investment put into St. George’s Park and the investment into the England national team by the FA are all helping produce quality players.

“We are not at Brazil’s level of exporting talent but we are starting to see the green shoots of English players being seen as technically adept and respected across Europe in the cases of two players at the latter stages of their careers in Dier and Henderson securing moves to two of Europe’s biggest clubs. That would not have happened 10/15 years ago outside of the biggest stars.”