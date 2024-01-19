Exclusive: Former Liverpool star believes the Reds would be “perfect” club for Toney’s next move

The future of Ivan Toney has been widely discussed in recent weeks as the Brentford star is set to return to football following his eight-month ban this weekend and a former Liverpool star believes the Reds are the “perfect” club for the striker’s next move.

It is being reported that Arsenal and Chelsea are seen as the favourites for Toney’s signature as both London clubs require a striker in 2024. However, Stan Collymore believes that the 27-year-old should jump at the opportunity to play for Liverpool if the Merseyside club come calling.

Jurgen Klopp has several high-quality forward options to choose from at present, which means a move for Toney is very unlikely, but Collymore states that the Brentford star would “add something significant” to the current Liverpool team.

The pundit suggests offering Cody Gakpo in part exchange for Toney as he believes the Dutch star will not become a prolific goalscorer at Anfield.

Writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Collymore has made his case for Toney to move the Liverpool.

“For me, if Liverpool decided to come calling, that would be perfect. I know they already have an embarrassment of riches in forward areas but if any of them were offloaded in the coming months, the Brentford star could be a great addition. I rate Toney so highly that I could see him in between Salah and Diaz,” the former Red said.

“Liverpool will likely look at him and say ‘Not for us’ but If I was the Reds, I would genuinely be inclined to let Gakpo go, who I don’t think will go on to become a prolific Liverpool striker, and replace him with Toney. If they offered Brentford cash and Gakpo, I wonder if the Bees would go for that?

“Toney would add something significant to Liverpool as he can play as a traditional nine, he can drop off and he has proven with Mbeumo that he can forge partnerships. For me, I would be giving Brentford a call.”