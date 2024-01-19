Exclusive: Pundit thinks Newcastle will be on Jose Mourinho’s radar after Roma sacking

Jose Mourinho found out earlier this week that he had been relieved of his duties as Roma boss and one pundit believes Newcastle will be on the legendary coach’s radar.

The Portuguese coach delivered the Serie A side their first European crown in 2022, winning the Europa Conference League, but poor league positions have resulted in Mourinho losing his job as Roma currently sit ninth in the Italian league.

Many feel that the former Chelsea boss has passed his sell-by date but Stan Collymore can see a World where Mourinho moves to Newcastle after a short stint in Saudi Arabia

However, he will have challenges as recent history regarding results does not stand well for him and his style of play is no longer suited to the modern Premier League game.

Writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Collymore has said that he thinks Saudi Arabia will be next for Mourinho before the country’s links to Newcastle land him that job.

“Wherever Jose Mourinho has gone to manage he has been handsomely paid and therefore, I think the next step for the legendary coach now is Saudi Arabia and they will love him there,” the pundit said.

“Mourinho’s future could be that he moves to Saudi Arabia for around 18 months and somewhere within that period of time, Eddie Howe will be sacked by Newcastle and the Portuguese coach will be parachuted into the Tyneside club. That would be nice for him as he would finally get to say ‘I have followed in the footsteps of Sir Bobby Robson’, a man the former Chelsea boss idolises.

“The problem Newcastle may have is that the fans will not accept him because of his style of play, especially going from Eddie Howe to the Portuguese coach’s pragmatism. The two issues Mourinho will have if he arrives at a top Premier League club is that he is not doing the business anymore, in terms of results, and that fans of these clubs expect exciting, attacking football – which the former Chelsea boss doesn’t provide.”