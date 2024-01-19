Inside Spain: Madrid derby chaos, Barcelona get green light from midfielder and Dani Alves case

Inside Spain is a weekly instalment brought to you by Football España, providing an insight into all of the major stories coming out of the rich and intense climes of La Liga and beyond.

It’s been an intense nine days for Real Madrid. They beat Atletico Madrid 5-3 in Saudi Arabia, before thumping Barcelona 4-1 in the Spanish Supercup final. Yet after Atleti beat Carlo Ancelotti’s side 4-2 in their Copa del Rey clash on Thursday night, the Italian coach was being asked if they had his number.

It was a cathartic derby win for Atletico, who won courtesy of a stunning goal from Antoine Griezmann in the 100th minute. Even without the midfielder Diego Simeone wants, they held on. Atletico nearly left one of their players in Saudi Arabia, but Angel Correa’s move there is currently moving slower than many would like.

Meanwhile Real Madrid are unlikely to do anything this winter, but are making moves for the summer. In addition to tearing Barcelona apart (he scored a hat-trick in 40 minutes), Los Blancos are relying on him and Jude Bellingham to recruit their top targets for next year. Meanwhile Kepa Arrizabalaga and Andriy Lunin continue to be the big debate at the Bernabeu, with neither convincing and Ancelotti rotating them every few games.

"The scenario we found ourselves in. It's difficult to explain. It reminded me of the Liverpool game, it was difficult to beat. When you see that, it energises the players." Diego Simeone to Diario AS, on the Metropolitano atmosphere. #AtleticoMadrid pic.twitter.com/O2BTxWW3B8 — Football España (@footballespana_) January 19, 2024

Barcelona are the closest to signing, in spite of their financial woes. The Blaugrana will get a midfielder, but unfortunately for Xavi Hernandez, not one ready to turn their season around. After a humbling defeat to Real Madrid, questions over his future have come sharply into focus. They face a huge match away at Real Betis this Sunday.

Betis starlet Assane Diao is a target for Brentford, who are considering paying his €30m release clause. Bournemouth want his teammate Luiz Henrique, and Goncalo Guedes has left Wolves for Villarreal on loan. Sevilla loaned in Hannibal Mejbri from Manchester United, and Real Sociedad replaced the outgoing Mohamed-Ali Cho with Union Berlin’s Sheraldo Becker. Facundo Pellistri could be the third United youngster to head to Spain on loan, as he is in advanced talks with Granada.

Finally, Dani Alves will change his testimony again. His alleged rape trial is due to begin in the first week of February, and the defence his lawyer will give is that the former Champions League-winner was too drunk to know what he was doing.