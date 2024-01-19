Karim Benzema prefers to join former club over a move to the Premier League

Al-Ittihad striker Karim Benzema would prefer to join former club Real Madrid rather than a move to the Premier League, if he decides to leave the Saudi club.

The French striker has been linked with a move away from the Saudi Pro League, with Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea all reportedly interested in signing the former Ballon d’Or winner.

If Karim Benzema decides to leave Al-Ittihad in the near future, HITC reports that he will likely head back to Real Madrid.

The 15-goal striker and the Saudi Arabian team are at odds, but new director Ramon Planes will speak with the Frenchman to try to resolve the situation.

There have been a lot of media rumors recently regarding prominent Saudi Pro League summer acquisitions wanting to leave. While Jordan Henderson has already completed his transfer to Ajax, Roberto Firmino has been linked to a return to Europe.

Due to recent developments, Karim Benzema’s future in the Middle East looks uncertain.

Benzema was absent from the post-holiday training session and did not reunite with the rest of the Al-Ittihad team in Jeddah. After that, manager Marcelo Gallardo sent the striker to Dubai, which heightened tensions between both the parties and sparked rumours the Frenchman may leave the team.

A number of clubs across Europe are currently looking for a striker. Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Real Madrid are all in the market for an attacking option and Benzema’s possible availability has caught their attention.

According to the report, Benzema would prefer to rejoin Real Madrid than play for an English team if he were to leave. The former Real Madrid striker enjoyed several successful seasons with the Spanish powerhouses, but Florentino Perez is not very keen to bring his old lucky charm back to the Santiago Bernabeu.