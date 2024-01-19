Leeds in pole position to sign super defender who has connection with Summerville

Daniel Farke has just under a couple of weeks to make his moves in the transfer market for Leeds, in the hope that his signings will help push the all whites on to automatic promotion.

Currently in fourth position in the Championship, the Elland Road outfit have been relatively consistent throughout the campaign with one or two surprise results keeping them agonisingly out of the top two for now.

With so many games left to play in the 2023/24 season nothing can be ruled out, though it would take a brave man to bet against Leicester City being one of the sides to go up at the end of the campaign.

The Foxes have led from the front all season and remain 10 points ahead of third-placed Southampton, and 14 ahead of Leeds.

For now, Farke’s focus will be to try and catch both Southampton and Ipswich Town and in order to do that, one or two new faces could be just what’s required.

According to Voetbal Nieuws, the club are running the rule over Genk centre-back, Mark McKenzie.

The 24-year-old is a USA international and an important player for his club side, therefore Farke will have his work cut out if he should firm up any initial interest.

One thing he might have in his favour is that the player is represented by Wasserman, the same agency as Crysencio Summerville according to the latter’s social media account (h/t MOT Leeds News).