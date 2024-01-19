Liverpool are already in contact to sign Manchester City transfer target

Liverpool have reportedly made contact with Shakhtar Donetsk to sign midfielder Georgiy Sudakov with Manchester City also interested in the player.

With his impressive performances for Shakhtar in the UEFA Champions League this season, the 21-year-old Ukrainian international has become the nation’s newest superstar talent.

Due to Sudakov’s impressive performances in Europe, he was previously linked with a move to Arsenal. Liverpool have now entered the race to sign the player.

The Merseyside club have made contact with Sudakov over a potential deal and clubs like Man City, Juventus, Napoli and Bayern Munich have made similar moves, according to Calcio Mercato.

Liverpool are making a serious effort to win the race to sign Sudakov, according to the source, which claims that some of Europe’s major clubs are keenly interested in signing the amazing Shakhtar prospect.

It would be quite the coup for Liverpool to beat off City and other teams to acquire Sudakov, and the young Ukrainian would be a great addition to Jurgen Klopp’s team, who are leading the Premier League standings and looking to win their second league title under the German manager.

In 2017, Sudakov became a member of Shakhtar Donetsk’s youth team. Since then, he has advanced through the club’s tiers, and in the beginning of 2021, he was promoted to the first team.

In addition to playing on either wing in the middle of the park, the 21-year-old is capable of playing as an attacking midfielder and a central midfielder. His versatility has impressed clubs across Europe who are keen to get the signing done.

Liverpool will reportedly have to beat Barcelona to win the race for his signature.