Donyell Malen looks set to be playing another half-season of football at Signal Iduna Park following Borussia Dortmund’s transfer u-turn.

An injury to Karim Adeyemi has encouraged BVB to hold on to the forward at least until the summer transfer window.

“Dortmund changed their mind over selling Donyell Malen in January for two reasons,” Christian Falk shared in his exclusive Fact Files column with CaughtOffside.

“One being the lack of a concrete offer, as of this moment, for Malen. He changed his agent but that hasn’t helped. The other reason is Karim Adeyemi’s injury, so they’re going to need him for the rest of the season as well.

“He played well in the last few matches, and one thing to also consider is the arrival of fellow Dutchman Ian Maatsen. The hope is these two players can push each other on to improve their performances throughout the remainder of the season.

“Malen is still considered sellable in the summer but, for now, he has to stay.”

The former PSV attacker has been repeatedly linked with moves to a number of Premier League outfits, including Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool (BILD via Khel Now).

Keep looking, Liverpool

Any hopes of bolstering the forward line before the window draws to a close on February 1 will have to rely on an alternative target becoming available at a reasonable price.

The Merseysiders certainly are unlikely to rush in for the Dutchman’s signature (if he even remains a player of intrigue for their recruitment team) unless fears arise of a rival securing his services in January.

Of course, that’s not to suggest the Reds are in any way destitute when it comes to attacking options. Particularly not whilst the likes of Cody Gakpo, Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez continue to deliver returns in Mo Salah’s AFCON-enforced absence.