Man City’s possible punishment revealed if found guilty of 115 financial charges

According to one of the former financial advisors for Manchester City, if the team is found guilty of all 115 counts, they would be demoted from the Premier League.

The current champions are being accused of a lot of things pertaining to their financial situation from 2009 to 2018. Furthermore, it is alleged that Man City did not assist with the investigations.

If proven guilty, former City finance advisor Stefan Borson has stated that the team may be relegated from the Premier League.

Speaking on talkSPORT, he said: “The scale is on a completely different level [to Everton and Forest]. There can be no question that this will end in at least relegation – that’s no question, if those charges are proven.

“There’s a suggestion of conspiracy over effectively a 10-year period. They [ Premier League ] are suggesting that City’s main sponsorship agreements are not for £50-60m but are actually for £8m and the whole thing was a sham.

“That a whole load of people lied and a whole load of executives from multiple companies were in on it and that the club also lied to multiple other parties. Professionals, people doing due diligence on the company, the league, UEFA, the FA.”

He continued: “If proven, this is super serious. Nobody would argue with that. City themselves in their submission – I promise you, because they’ve said it to CAS [Court of Arbitration for Sport] – will say this is an allegation of the most serious nature.”

As much as Borson thinks City may face harsh punishments, he also thinks there’s little chance the club is guilty.

“I think they [City] will clear their name because I think a case of this nature has to have a level of cogent proof, which seems to me to be impossible to present to an independent commission,” he claimed.

“And furthermore, it seems highly unlikely that the conduct that is alleged has taken place over a 10-year period with the sorts of individuals who are involved in the club and in the companies involved.

“It seems highly unlikely and that will be the starting point of any independent commission. It will be a very big call for any quasi court or tribunal to suggest that this number of people have been dishonest and have perjured themselves.”