Manchester City make ‘£200m’ plan to sign former players from Premier League rivals

According to reports, Manchester City want to re-sign Pedro Porro and Douglas Luiz in the summer, which means they will have to spend over the top to get the deals done.

The Premier League champions are not expected to do business in the January transfer window but the summer transfer window could be a busy one for Pep Guardiola’s team.

With Kyle Walker 34 in May and Kalvin Phillips possibly leaving the club soon, City would need to invest in a new right-back and a midfielder.

Pep Guardiola may try to entice two former Blues back to the Etihad, but it will come at a price, according to Football Insider.

Porro and Luiz are both worth about £100 million to Tottenham and Aston Villa, respectively and City would need to dig deep in their pockets to have any chance of getting the two signings done.

Right-back Porro stayed at The Etihad for three years, but after failing to earn a single senior appearance for City, he left in 2022 to join Sporting CP.

After that, in January of last year, he moved on loan to Tottenham, and in the summer of last year, he made the transfer permanent.

Luiz left Manchester City to play for Aston Villa in 2019 and has since made over 180 appearances for the Villans. He has since become a key player for Unai Emery’s high flying Aston Villa.



The Brazilian midfielder has long been admired by Arsenal, who are rumored to have had many bids for the 25-year-old rejected. However, their summer transfer of Declan Rice for almost £100 million will probably eliminate them from the running.

If the two were to join the treble winners, City would have to make a significant and expensive U-turn because they only received £22.2 million for their moves, but they may have to spend nearly ten times as much to re-sign them.