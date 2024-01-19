Manchester United and Liverpool following €90m-rated defender very closely

Manchester United and Liverpool are keen on signing the French defender Leny Yoro.

A report from Le10sport claims that the Premier League clubs are following the 18-year-old defender very closely and they will have to shell out a premium in order to sign him.

According to the report, the defender is valued at €90 million and LOSC Lille are unlikely to accept a knockdown price for him. It remains to be seen whether Manchester United and Liverpool are prepared to pay that kind of money for the talented young central defender.

It is no secret that Manchester United need to bring in defensive reinforcements and Yoro could be the ideal, long-term replacement for players like Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane. The 18-year-old has already established himself as a key player for Lille and he has the potential to succeed in the Premier League as well.

With the right guidance, he could develop into a top-class Premier League defender.

Meanwhile, Liverpool will have to find a quality long-term replacement for Joel Matip, whose contract will expire at the end of the season. Liverpool must replace him adequately and Yoro would be a solid future investment.

Managers like Jurgen Klopp and Erik ten Hag could help the youngster develop further and fulfil his tremendous potential. Both managers have a proven track record when it comes to nurturing young players.

The reported asking price seems quite steep and it will be interesting to see if the clubs can negotiate a more reasonable fee at the end of the season.