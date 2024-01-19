Manchester United consider approach for £25m defender with club willing to sell

Torino defender Alessandro Buongiorno is reportedly being considered by Manchester United as a January target.

In light of Raphael Varane’s unclear long-term future, Erik ten Hag’s team is rumored to be searching for a replacement of the French defender.

The 30-year-old Frenchman is free to discuss pre-contract agreements with foreign clubs as he approaches the last six months of his contract at Old Trafford.

Man United are reportedly searching for a young central defender since Lindelof will soon join Varane, Evans and Maguire in the age group of 30 and above.

Man Utd owners have their sights set on attracting the 24-year-old center defender, who has been on fire this season, according to a report from Football Transfers.

According to the news source, Torino is open to hearing proposals to sell the Italian international during the January transfer window.

Man Utd will be able to sign him with an offer of £26 million. Buongiorno’s contract with the Serie A team is still valid for more than four years.

The report adds that Buongiorno would be a good addition to the team, according to members of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s INEOS, who now own 25% of Manchester United.

After loan spells at Capri and Trapani, Buongiorno has developed into a first team regular at Torino. The Italian star is also attracting interest from Serie A giants AC Milan.

The 6′ 4in left-footed centre-back, who is also capable of playing as a left-back, has represented Torino at senior level in 85 games across all competitions, including 16 starts in Serie A this season.