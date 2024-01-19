Manchester United have been linked with a move for the Lazio goalkeeper Ivan Provedel.

According to a report via Football Transfers, Manchester United are keeping tabs on the 29-year-old goalkeeper and it remains to be seen whether they decide to make a move for him in the coming months.

Manchester United signed Andre Onana from Inter Milan at the start of the season but his performances have been rather underwhelming. Onana has already conceded 47 goals in 30 matches for the Red Devils and he has come up with some high-profile errors as well.

Provedel could compete with him for the starting spot at Manchester United next season and the competition for places would help both players improve.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United decide to make a move for the 29-year-old in the coming months. A January move seems highly unlikely and Manchester United have other priorities right now. They should look to improve their defence and attack this month.

Provedel would certainly relish the opportunity to play for a big club like Manchester United. The goalkeeper is reportedly unhappy with his current salary at the Italian club. Manchester United could certainly offer him a lucrative package.

The goalkeeper has more than three years left on his current deal with the Italian club and it remains to be seen whether Lazio are prepared to sanction his departure for a reasonable price. Manchester United are unlikely to pay a premium for him.