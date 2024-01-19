Bayer Leverkusen defender Odilon Kossounou has had an impressive season with the German club this year and his performances have attracted the attention of Manchester United.

According to journalist Florian Plettenberg, the 23-year-old defender is on Manchester United’s transfer wishlist and the Red Devils are monitoring him.

The Premier League side are keeping an eye on him for the summer transfer window and it remains to be seen whether they decide to follow up on their interest with a concrete bid at the end of the season.

It is no secret that Manchester United will have to bring in defensive reinforcements and the 23-year-old defender could prove to be a superb addition. Kossounou has shown his quality in the Bundesliga and he is certainly good enough for the Premier League as well.

The Ivory Coast defender has the physicality to thrive in English football, and he could be a key player for Manchester United in the long term. He is versatile enough to operate as a central defender, a defensive midfielder as well as a right back. He could prove to be a very useful option for Erik ten Hag during rotation and injuries.

News Odilon Kossounou: Due to his strong season with Leverkusen, he is on Manchester United's extended list! He's not not a top target but they are monitoring him. Kossounou, key player for Alonso. Contract until 2026. One to watch for summer transfer window.

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has been linked with the move away from the club and the Red Devils will have to find a quality replacement. The 23-year-old could prove to be the ideal long-term alternative to the England international.

Kossounou has a contract with the German club until the summer of 2026 and it remains to be seen whether Leverkusen are prepared to sell him at the end of the season.