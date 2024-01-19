It was always going to be an interesting transfer window from Newcastle’s point of view, and with sales needing to be made in order for new signings to come in, one club stalwart looks set to move on.

Eddie Howe’s side have slipped alarmingly down the Premier League table after a succession of injuries to high-profile stars curtailed their ambitions for 2023/24.

At present they find themselves in a distant 10th place and some 16 points behind leaders Liverpool – who also have a game in hand on the Magpies.

With less than a fortnight left of the January window, there isn’t much time to get deals over the line, but Javier Manquillo’s impending move to Celta Vigo could help oil the wheels.

According to The Athletic (subscription required), the 29-year-old will rejoin his old Newcastle manager, Rafael Benitez, in the Spanish top-flight, thus bringing to and end his seven-year stay on Tyneside.

The outlet also note that the defender hasn’t made a single appearance for the Magpies this season because of injury, though a recent operation is believed to have been successful.

It isn’t clear how much Newcastle will be asking in terms of a transfer fee, however, the cost saving in terms of salary will free up some much-needed space in club coffers and ensure the club stay on the right side of the Premier League’s profitability and sustainability regulations