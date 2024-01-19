Tottenham are quietly working to sign £100m star being chased by Arsenal

Tottenham are seriously considering signing Brentford star Ivan Toney to boost their attacking options.

The Premier League striker is being chased by a number of clubs, with rivals Arsenal and Chelsea both interested in his signature.

Spurs may think about bolstering their attack options in the upcoming transfer windows after losing their star striker Harry Kane to Bayern Munich just a few days before the season began.

Even without replacing the England captain, Spurs have performed well this season with new captain Heung-min Son taking the responsibility of leading the attack. Richarlison has also contributed to goals in recent weeks but they want someone of the caliber of Kane who could lead their attack.

Timo Werner’s arrival may have meant that Spurs’ chances of bolstering their attack were over, at least for this window, but it wouldn’t be shocking if they gave it another go in the summer.

The Independent claims that Brentford has set a £100 million asking price for Toney. According to the report, two teams trying to pry him away from the Bees are Arsenal and Chelsea.

Now, journalist Dean Jones has updated GIVEMESPORT on the future of Toney and Tottenham’s level of commitment to winning the race to recruit him.

He said: “The first thing to look for with Toney is whether or not he does actually sign a new contract. There’s been a lot of talk around it. But so far, there’s nothing in place for him to actually do that. And then all the talk around the new contract was that would include a release clause, which would need to be triggered in the summer for somebody to sign him. Now at the moment with that not in place, it obviously seems more feasible that Toney is attainable in the summer. I think there are a lot of clubs that genuinely are looking at Toney, I think that Arsenal and Chelsea are the two main ones. In the background, Tottenham and even Manchester United are having a look just in case the situation could change in a way that suits them.”

Brentford manager Thomas Frank wants to keep the England international at the club but he knows anything can happen.

He said: “We’ve done everything we can to help him through this. We’d like to keep him, but we know how football is. It’s turning out to be what I would like to say is the right outcome. I’d like to keep him for as long as possible, but that’s not up to me.”