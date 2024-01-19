Tottenham given huge boost ahead of Man City cup tie

The next round of the FA Cup provides a very intriguing match up between the holders Man City and opponents, Tottenham Hotspur.

Aside from a 1-0 Carabao Cup victory in 2021, the Cityzens haven’t registered a win at White Hart Lane in any competition since October 2018.

Since then, Spurs have have won all five matches without conceding a goal per 11 v 11.

If that wasn’t a worrying enough statistic for Pep Guardiola, news that James Maddison could be making his comeback from injury for the cup tie will really give the Catalan some food for thought.

Before being sidelined, former Leicester City star, Maddison, was the fulcrum of Ange Postecoglou’s side.

He was the tempo setter who also weighed in with his fair share of goals and assists – three and five respectively according to WhoScored.

The Telegraph (subscription required) note that Maddison will begin training with the Spurs squad next Monday and the aim is that he will make himself available for City’s visit to North London next Friday, in the hope he can help the Lilywhites into the fifth round.

Though Spurs have slipped down the Premier League table too, they are still only five points behind leaders Liverpool.

With his creativity and eye for goal able to be utilised once more, not to mention his leadership skills as vice-captain of the team, Maddison’s return therefore couldn’t be better timed.

