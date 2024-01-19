Tottenham in talks to sign highly-rated attacker for a fee of €30 million

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly in talks to sign Antonio Nusa from Club Brugge.

According to a report from HLN, the North London club are currently in talks with the Belgian outfit regarding a move for the 18-year-old winger and they plan to sign him this month and loan him back to Club Brugge until the end of the season.

Nusa would then join up with his new club at the end of the season.

The Norwegian winger is highly rated around Europe and he has a big future ahead of him. He could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for Tottenham.

The report from HLN states that Tottenham would pay around €30 million for the player and the fee could rise with bonuses. Nusa has the potential to develop into a top-class attacker with coaching and experience experience. He could prove to be a superb long-term investment for Tottenham if they can get the deal done.

The North London outfit need to add more technical ability and cutting edge in the final third, and it remains to be seen whether they can add to their attacking unit before the window closes.

Nusa has been linked with clubs like Arsenal and Chelsea in recent months and it will be interesting to see if they decide to resurrect their interest in the player. The winger will be hoping to compete at the highest level and the opportunity to join a Premier League club will be an attractive proposition for him.