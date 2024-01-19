Tottenham winger completes surprise move away from the club

Tottenham’s Ivan Perisic has completed a loan move away from North London to join Hajduk Split.

Ange Postecoglou’s side have made the most of the January transfer window, signing Timo Werner and Radu Dragusin within the first two weeks.

But they have also been quick to move players out of the club, with Japhet Tanganga’s loan to Millwall made official on Thursday afternoon.

Just one day later, it was announced that 34-year-old Perisic would also be leaving on loan to join his boyhood club Hajduk Split on loan until the end of the season.

The former Inter Milan star joined in 2022 and has been an extremely versatile option at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium but unfortunately, he suffered an ACL injury in September which has completely ruled him out until now.

Perisic’s contract at the club expires at the end of this season meaning that he will more than likely never play for the club again.

With the impressive form of Destiny Udogie since returning from his own loan in the summer, Postecoglou will be content with the backup he has in the full-back position along with Werner adding to the left wing.