Troy Deeney sacked by Forest Green Rovers after just six match in charge

After just six games in charge, Forest Green fired manager Troy Deeney.

It wasn’t until December 20 that the former Watford striker was named the head coach of the League Two team.

However, in his six games as manager, Deeney was unable to guide the team to victory, and as a result, the team finished bottom of League Two and seven points from safety.

Dale Vince, the owner of Forest Green Rovers, has criticised Deeney for his tough-love tactics with the struggling League Two team, saying that the former Watford player has made “a mistake.”

The club statement read: ‘These are decisions nobody likes to make, but we have acted this way to give FGR the best possible chance of improving results and climbing the league table. We wish Troy all the best for the future and thank him for his efforts.’

The team also announced that Dan Connor will be in charge of Saturday’s game against Gillingham and that the hunt for a successor will start right away.

After publicly criticising his players on many occasions and asserting that he required reinforcements in January, Deeney made headlines for all the wrong reasons. He also said that the club had “too many babies.”

Following his outburst, Deeney himself disclosed that he had been the target of vile racial taunts, sharing on social media the horrifying message that he had received.

Jack Muldoon and Abraham Odoh scored the two goals in the second half of Forest Green’s 2-0 loss to Harrogate Town on Saturday. The home team was booed off the field at The New Lawn Stadium.

Following the match, Deeney openly expressed his intention to make changes to his team and blasted his players in the press.

‘I was trying to cosy my way into it but the sledgehammers are going to have to come out and there will be a lot that won’t like it,’ he said. ‘I don’t really care.

‘At the moment, there’s too many babies from top to bottom.’

When asked for his opinion on the game, he added: ‘Probably the same as everyone else. A lot of nonsense.

‘A group of people doing their own thing, hiding, scared. I don’t understand why they’re scared, they should be used to losing based on what I’ve seen over the last 18 months, two years.’