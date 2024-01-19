Two big names could leave Man United this summer as INEOS plot huge changes

It appears that INEOS are wasting no time in sizing up what needs to be done on the playing side at Old Trafford to get Man United’s first-team back where they belong.

Sir Dave Brailsford has been hands on for the past few weeks, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe attending his first match recently and believed to be fully involved in the process.

All this despite the fact that Sir Jim’s partial takeover won’t be fully ratified until mid-February.

In any event, being this proactive can surely only be a good thing for the squad and, subsequently, the club, even if that means some big changes in the interim.

According to ESPN sources, both Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire could be allowed to leave the club at the end of the season if big enough offers arrive for the pair.

That’s despite the fact that Raphael Varane is likely to move on and Jonny Evans will also be out of contract, meaning United will be incredibly light in central defence.

Though no official reason has been given, it’s believed that INEOS are looking at younger and more mobile central defenders such as Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo.

Clearly, something has needed to be done for a while now, particularly when you consider that United have shipped 29 goals in their 21 Premier League games so far in 2023/24.

If nothing else, the threat of being sold should sharpen the minds and the performances of the players concerned.